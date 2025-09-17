Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.6364.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $441.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.