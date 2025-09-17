Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Barclays raised their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Macy’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 87,315 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

