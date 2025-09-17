Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $53.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.5333.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ovintiv by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

