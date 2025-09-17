DLK Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

DLK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HOOD opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,773,719 shares of company stock worth $589,293,510 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

