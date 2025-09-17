Pines Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Pines Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,104,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

