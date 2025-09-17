Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $327.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day moving average of $292.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.