DLK Investment Management LLC Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.9% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Wall Street Zen downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

