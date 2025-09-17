Waste Management, Inc. $WM Position Lessened by DLK Investment Management LLC

DLK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.9% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 738.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 668,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $214.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

