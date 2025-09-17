DLK Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3%

TXN opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.