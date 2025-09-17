Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Bought by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

