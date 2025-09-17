Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,701 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,265,033 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.