Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

