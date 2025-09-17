Pines Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Pines Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.