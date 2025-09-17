DLK Investment Management LLC Has $979,000 Position in Crane $CR

DLK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 117.3% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 937,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,566,000 after purchasing an additional 505,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Crane by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.