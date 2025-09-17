Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

