Grant Levy Sells 5,000 Shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) EVP Grant Levy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AL stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Air Lease Corporation has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

