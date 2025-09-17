CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Director Thomas Bogan Buys 30,000 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Bogan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 101,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,322. This represents a 42.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE:LAW opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 7.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 25.0% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CS Disco by 87.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.