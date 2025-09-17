NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $216,210.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day moving average is $208.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

