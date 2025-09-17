Pines Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,966 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.