tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.15). Approximately 2,579,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 392,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 10.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TBLD

tinyBuild Price Performance

About tinyBuild

The stock has a market cap of £39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -187.22 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.91.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.