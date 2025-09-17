tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.15). Approximately 2,579,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 392,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 10.
tinyBuild Price Performance
About tinyBuild
Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.
Read More
