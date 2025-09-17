CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 63,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.61.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.60) by $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396,577 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

