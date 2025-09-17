Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Catherine Corrigan Sells 4,905 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $342,908.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,262.23. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 14th, Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $348,056.64.

Exponent stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.94. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 31,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

