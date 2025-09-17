Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Sells $155,407.65 in Stock

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 26,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $155,407.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 193,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,903.48. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Repay Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $521.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 267.2% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 244,556 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

