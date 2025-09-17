Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,478.30. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

