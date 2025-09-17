Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) CAO Niccole Stewart Sells 3,950 Shares

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) CAO Niccole Stewart sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $99,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,800.60. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

