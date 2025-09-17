Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $476.84 and last traded at $475.42, with a volume of 880883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $476.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,127,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,911,000 after purchasing an additional 79,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.