Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 500,001 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $7,150,014.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,328,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,491,215.10. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Cahill Sciarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $7,175,014.35.

On Monday, July 14th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $6,190,012.38.

On Monday, June 23rd, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,800,005.60.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.50. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%.Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

