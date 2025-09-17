Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 500,001 Shares

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $7,150,014.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,328,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,491,215.10. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Cahill Sciarra also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 25th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $7,175,014.35.
  • On Monday, July 14th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $6,190,012.38.
  • On Monday, June 23rd, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,800,005.60.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.50. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%.Joby Aviation's quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

