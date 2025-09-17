Short Interest in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Decreases By 29.9%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Creatd Stock Performance
Creatd stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Creatd has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Creatd Company Profile
