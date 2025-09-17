Short Interest in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Decreases By 29.9%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Creatd Stock Performance

Creatd stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Creatd has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

