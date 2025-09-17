Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 787,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 560,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.48% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carisma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.93.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

