Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 707,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 333,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $92.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.