Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.38, with a volume of 27881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.36.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.20.

About Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Canadian Credit 1¿5 Year Float Adjusted Bond Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that represents a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade non-government fixed income securities issued in Canada with maturities between one and five years.

