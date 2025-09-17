Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.55 and last traded at $144.38, with a volume of 230154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,961,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after buying an additional 377,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 529,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

