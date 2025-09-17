iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $270.54 and last traded at $269.67, with a volume of 219792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,852,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,193.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

