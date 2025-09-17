Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Grows By 47.8%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 897,353 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

