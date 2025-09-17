Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 15019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

