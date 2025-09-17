ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 2977302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,089 shares of company stock worth $794,433. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after buying an additional 1,055,310 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,109,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after buying an additional 592,107 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

