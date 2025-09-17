T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

