Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Universal Corporation $UVV

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,927,000. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7,668.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $148,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,293.41. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,987.26. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $943,347. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVV shares. Wall Street Zen raised Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised Universal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Universal

Universal Trading Up 0.9%

UVV opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Corporation has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $67.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.The firm had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

About Universal

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.