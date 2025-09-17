William Thomas Elsener Acquires 600 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,863.74. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. Matador Resources Company has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477,236 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

