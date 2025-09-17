Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

