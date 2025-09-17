Veracity Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 140,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5%

ICE stock opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.