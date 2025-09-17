MFG Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MFG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,280,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Finally, Whitford Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.46.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 793,802 shares worth $220,478,166. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

