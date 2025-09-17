Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 793,802 shares worth $220,478,166. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.46. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

