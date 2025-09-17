Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $307,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 793,802 shares worth $220,478,166. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

