Westmount Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $253.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,588 shares of company stock valued at $44,296,554 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

