Beacon Financial Group Buys 1,044 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 793,802 shares worth $220,478,166. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.46. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

