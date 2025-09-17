Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $121.00

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,031.78. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,042.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $127.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.