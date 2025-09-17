Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 161.5% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 569,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

