Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48,631 Shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF $IBHI

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2,262.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 193,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBHI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $24.54.

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

