Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,191 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,065,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 345,350 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $57.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

